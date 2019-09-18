UPDATE: Trelawny prison escapee recaptured

FALMOUTH, Trelawny — Romario Green otherwise called 'Boo', of Tharp Street in Falmouth, Trelawny who escaped from police custody on Monday, has been apprehended.

Green, who was charged with murder, conspiracy to murder and wounding with intent, escaped custody while at the Falmouth Parish Court.

The constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said he was handed over to the Falmouth police earlier today by members of his family after an appeal was made by the authorities.