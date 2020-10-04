UPDATE: Tropical disturbance could strengthen to hurricane after passing Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) says the disturbance located southwest of Jamaica could become a hurricane during the next two to three days.

The disturbance is expected to strengthen to a tropical storm when it nears the Cayman Islands, and a hurricane when it moves near or over western Cuba.

The NHC warned that heavy rainfall will affect portions of Hispaniola, Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and western Cuba during the next few days and could lead to life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

The hurricane centre said the system is currently moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h). A west-northwestward to northwestward motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected over the next few days, it said.

The NHC said the centre of the disturbance is expected to pass near or just southwest of Jamaica tonight and early Monday, move near or over the Cayman Islands Monday night, and approach the Isle of Youth and western Cuba Tuesday afternoon or evening.

It is then forecasted to move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night or early Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts, the hurricane centre said.