UPDATE: Tropical wave over central Caribbean forecast to become hurricane by Monday
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says the tropical wave expected to be in the vicinity of Jamaica tomorrow has strengthened to a tropical depression and is forecast to become a hurricane in the next few days as it approaches Nicaragua and Honduras.
According to the NHC, the depression is expected to become a tropical storm tonight and a hurricane by Monday.
The NHC said the centre of the tropical depression was located near latitude 15.0 north, longitude 73.2 west and is moving toward the west near 15 mph (24 km/h). It said this westward motion is expected to continue through Sunday night but a slower motion toward the west-southwest and then southwest is forecast on Monday and Tuesday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts, the centre said.
The centre forecasts that through Thursday afternoon, the system is expected to cause 5 to 10 inches of rain, with local 15-inch amounts across Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and possibly the southern coast of Hispaniola.
This rainfall, it said, should lead to flash flooding and river flooding, and could cause landslides in areas of higher terrain.
