UPDATE: Trump administration rescinds ICE rule barring foreign students

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Associated Press is reporting that the Trump administration has rescinded the rule barring foreign students from taking all classes online this Fall.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the decision as a court hearing was getting underway on a challenge to the rule by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency announced last Monday that international students would have to take at least some of their classes in-person or risk losing their visas and ultimately face deportation proceedings.

But schools have been fighting back, with over 20 universities and colleges filing lawsuits against ICE and the Department of Homeland Security, arguing that the move was "designed purposefully to place pressure on colleges and universities to open their on-campus classrooms for in-person instruction this fall, without regard to concerns for the health and safety of students, instructors, and others".

Several universities and colleges had announced that they would adopt a mostly online approach to the fall semester in light of the risks of COVID-19.