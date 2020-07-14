UPDATE: Trump administration rescinds ICE rule barring foreign students
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Associated Press is reporting that the Trump administration has rescinded the rule barring foreign students from taking all classes online this Fall.
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the decision as a court hearing was getting underway on a challenge to the rule by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency announced last Monday that international students would have to take at least some of their classes in-person or risk losing their visas and ultimately face deportation proceedings.
But schools have been fighting back, with over 20 universities and colleges filing lawsuits against ICE and the Department of Homeland Security, arguing that the move was "designed purposefully to place pressure on colleges and universities to open their on-campus classrooms for in-person instruction this fall, without regard to concerns for the health and safety of students, instructors, and others".
Several universities and colleges had announced that they would adopt a mostly online approach to the fall semester in light of the risks of COVID-19.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy