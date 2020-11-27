UPDATE: Two in custody for murder of Manchester woman

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are reporting that two men were taken into custody today for the murder of 63-year-old Marcia Chin-You at her home in Ingleside, Manchester yesterday.

Earlier reports said Chin-you was last seen alive on Wednesday.

The police said her neighbours found her seated in her motorcar with multiple stab wounds around 8:30 pm. The vehicle was found in the driveway of her Ingleside home.

Chin-you's death was later confirmed at the hospital.

Read: UPDATE: 63-y-o businesswoman stabbed to death in Mandeville