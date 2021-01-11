UPDATE: Two nabbed in shooting death of 4-y-o in Trelawny
TRELAWNY, Jamaica — The police have arrested two men in connection with the shooting death of four-year-old Cloey Brown and the injuring of her father at their home in Freeman's Hall, Ulster Spring, Trelawny earlier today.
According to the police, a dispute developed between two brothers yesterday, resulting in threats being issued.
Lawmen said that about 1:05 am today, Cloey and her father were at home when he was called by someone outside.
When he opened the door, a tussle reportedly ensued followed by loud explosions and Cloey was shot in the abdomen, while her father was shot in the leg.
They were taken to hospital where Cloey was pronounced dead and her father admitted in stable condition.
The brother and another man are now in police custody.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy