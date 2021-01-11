UPDATE: Two nabbed in shooting death of 4-y-o in Trelawny

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — The police have arrested two men in connection with the shooting death of four-year-old Cloey Brown and the injuring of her father at their home in Freeman's Hall, Ulster Spring, Trelawny earlier today.

According to the police, a dispute developed between two brothers yesterday, resulting in threats being issued.

Lawmen said that about 1:05 am today, Cloey and her father were at home when he was called by someone outside.

When he opened the door, a tussle reportedly ensued followed by loud explosions and Cloey was shot in the abdomen, while her father was shot in the leg.

They were taken to hospital where Cloey was pronounced dead and her father admitted in stable condition.

The brother and another man are now in police custody.