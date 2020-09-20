UPDATE: Wanted guidance counsellor turns himself in
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are reporting that the guidance counsellor who was yesterday listed as wanted in a rape case has turned himself in.
According to the police, he turned himself in to the Westmoreland police about 10:00 am today. He was accompanied by his attorney.
Earlier, the police reported that the school official was wanted for two counts of rape of a minor committed in March and June 2020 in Little London, Westmoreland.
