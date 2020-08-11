UPDATE: We have no staff members in representational politics - USF

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Universal Service Fund (USF) this evening issued a statement corroborating the resignation of its former project coordinator, Delroy Dobney, who is the Jamaica Labour Party caretaker for St Catherine Southern.

Dobney resigned in July, the agency said.

Earlier today, in a release to the press, Dobney said the resignation had been submitted for “sometime” but took effect on July 31.

The matter of Dobney's employment and political affiliation came to the fore in a television newscast on the weekend. But yesterday USF chastised the media house for what it described as misinformation that caused damage to its brand.

“The USF has made note of statements on CVM TV regarding the involvement of an alleged member of its staff in representational politics. During the CVM Live telecast on Saturday August 8, 2020, it is stated that JLP candidate for Southern St Catherine, Mr Delroy Dobney is a 'current employee of the Universal Service Fund'. The USF is categorically refuting these claims as Mr Dobney is no longer employed by the Universal Service Fund, having resigned in July 2020,” the agency said.

It continued: “It is also important to note that the USF advised the political ombudsman of Mr Dobney's resignation from the agency in a letter dated July 24, 2020, following email correspondence from that office on July 21, 2020 enquiring about Mr Dobney's employment status with the USF.”

The agency said yesterday that it was “disappointed that such misinformation has been shared in the public space, causing damage to the agency's brand”, and implored people to “exercise due diligence and conduct the necessary research prior to making public pronouncements”.

USF is an agency of the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology. It was established in 2005 to facilitate digital training and access particularly among underserved communities.