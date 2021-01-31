UPDATE: Woman killed during church service identified

TRELAWNY, Jamaica— The police have identified the woman who was shot and killed during service at the Agape Christian Fellowship Church in Falmouth this morning as 51-year-old bank employee Andrea Lowe Garwood of a Stonebrook address in Trelawny.

Reports are that about 10:30, Lowe Garwood was participating in worship when the shooter, who was seated behind her, opened fire hitting her multiple times.

The shooter reportedly escaped in a waiting white Toyota Allion motor car, leaving a cellular phone behind.

Lowe Garwood was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Falmouth CIB is investigating.

Mark Cummings