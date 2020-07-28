UPDATE: Gunmen steal $3.2m, firearm, escape in stolen taxi —JN
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica National (JN) Bank says an armed security guard assigned to its Whitehouse, Westmoreland JN Bank Moneyshop is being medically treated following a robbery at the location around 11:40 am today.
The bank said none of the four employees or members of the public who were at the location were harmed.
However, it noted that gunmen stole cash of approximately $3.2 million and the security guard's firearm before escaping in a stolen taxicab.
The bank said the location is currently closed as police and security partners are now on the scene conducting investigations.
Noting that it is aware that it is operating in a heightened criminal environment, the bank said it will further strengthen security.
