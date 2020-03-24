UPDATE: Policeman shoots woman in self-defence during domestic dispute

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Police investigators have moved to clarify reports that a police constable could now be slapped with multiple charges after he allegedly shot his girlfriend during a domestic dispute yesterday.

Initial reports were that the police constable and his 33-year-old girlfriend were in their house at premises on Foster Lane in downtown Kingston when she was shot during an argument.

But according to the official police report, about 7:20 pm yesterday the policeman was at the home of his common-law wife when she was attacked and stabbed at by a woman and the attacker's teenage daughter.

The policeman reportedly intervened and attempted to quell the dispute when he was stabbed by one of the woman.

He discharged his firearm in self-defence and the mother received gunshot wounds.

She was taken to hospital where she was treated and admitted in stable condition.

The policeman was also treated for his injury.

The investigators say the policeman immediately went to the Gold Street Police Station where he reported the shooting incident along with two counts of assault at common law, unlawful wounding, and assault occasioning bodily harm.

It is not yet determined if the mother or daughter has been charged.

Arthur Hall