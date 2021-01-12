US$1.8 million upgrade gives residents more reliable power supply

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has successfully completed its Voltage Standardisation Project for 2020, giving residents in sections of St Ann and St Mary more reliable power supply.

According to JPS, it invested approximately US$1.8 million this year in the upgrading project.

The utility company said the work on its Upper White River network will see customers experiencing fewer and shorter unplanned outages, as well improved power quality.

Some of the communities in St Ann and St Mary that benefited from the project include Exchange, Bonham Heights, Upton, Beecher Town, Hinds Town, Walkerswood, Gayle, Jeffery Town, Woodham, Warwick Castle, Dressikie, Lodge, Wallingford, Maiden Hall and surrounding areas.

JPS said the aim of the project was to standardise the company's distribution lines to 24KV.

“In effect, this means that JPS now has the ability to serve the areas listed, from areas which adjoin them,” the statement said.

“Should there be an issue on one main power line supplying the area, JPS is able to transfer those customers to another line, thus reducing the extent and duration of outages,” it added.

The company noted that the project was all-encompassing and included the upgrade of transformers, wires, new poles and other infrastructure, as well as extensive vegetation management.

The company said that the focus of the project in 2021 will be on the Blackstonedge and Highgate substations which serve communities in St Mary.