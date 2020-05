US$3 tn virus recovery bill clears US House, fate uncertain in Senate

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — House Democrats on Friday narrowly pushed through the largest-ever US economic rescue package, but the coronavirus measure faces headwinds in the White House and Senate where Republicans bemoan its US$3 trillion price tag.

The Heroes Act, which passed largely along party lines, provides some US$1 trillion for state and local governments; another round of cash disbursements to millions of hard-hit American families; funds for hospitals and health workers; extended unemployment and food aid; and money for virus testing.

Almost all Republicans opposed the bill, with many branding it an exorbitant liberal wish list packed with Democratic priorities like funding for vote-by-mail programs.