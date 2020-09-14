US$60-m infrastructure upgrade for Sangster airport in the works

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay is scheduled for significant infrastructure improvements intended to improve passenger experience and reduce the airport's carbon footprint.

In a press release from Scotiabank — which is providing a loan to the airport to finance the projects — the bank said among the improvements to be made is the expansion of the departures retail area to increase circulation space and improve the retail experience for passengers.

The airport also plans to invest in a one megawatt solar PV installation project to power the facility and significantly reduce operating costs and the airport's carbon footprint.

Other projects will include a major upgrade of the airport's HVAC system to include the installation of new chillers and replacement of the airport's passenger processing system.

The improvements will be funded by a loan valued at US$60 million.

“These investments will not only improve the passenger experience, but will also result in environmental and economic benefit with our renewable energy initiative. MBJ also intends to reshape the passenger journey with the introduction of next-generation technology to reduce the number of touchpoints and make the passenger experience seamless,” shared Shane Munroe, CEO of MBJ Airports.

The expanded departures area will offer more seating, improved natural lighting, entertainment and exciting retail offerings that will create a memorable experience for passengers to enjoy their last moments in Jamaica, the statement added.

Scotiabank said the investments being undertaken by MBJ demonstrate its confidence that Jamaica will continue to be the destination of choice for passengers and will ensure that the facilities are on par with international standards.