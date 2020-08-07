US, Britain, Canada and EU officials laud Jamaica's crime consensus

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Ambassador of the United States of America Donald Tapia, the British High Commissioner Asif Ahmad, Canadian High Commissioner Laurie Peters, and European Union Ambassador Malgorzata Wasilewska have applauded Jamaica's National Consensus on Crime.

The foreign officials in a joint statement today said they firmly endorse this bipartisan, inclusive commitment to address swiftly the violence, crime and corruption that are robbing Jamaicans of achieving their full potential.

Acknowledging that while impressive fiscal restraint and restructuring allowed Jamaica to at last start to create the preconditions for a strong, growing economy, the officials said major obstacles remain to advance social equity due to the country's appallingly high levels of violence and corruption.

“We applaud the work of the private sector industry associations, the Government, the Opposition, civil society and security experts in developing a credible national consensus plan whose aim is to transform Jamaica to become a safe, secure and investment-friendly society, where the homicide rate has been reduced from the fourth highest in the world.

“As steadfast partners and long-standing friends of Jamaica, we support the priority efforts to dismantle criminal gangs, reintegrate troubled communities, tackle corruption, collusion and money laundering and reform and modernise policing and justice in order to free your beautiful nation of the scourge of crime.

“This bipartisan commitment rests on agreement on the necessary actions and also on widespread buy-in across multiple stakeholders.

“As key international stakeholders, America, Britain, Canada and the EU (ABCE) remain committed partners of Jamaica as a more concerted attack on crime and corruption takes shape over the next five years,” the statement added.