USAID awards $38-million grant to PIOJ

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through Local Partner Development (LPD), and the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) have signed a grant agreement valued at approximately $38 million to support the Partnership Towards Youth Crime and Violence Prevention in Montego Bay project.

The PIOJ, through the Government's Community Renewal Programme (CRP) has been implementing the project since April this year. It is designed to help 100 unattached and high-risk youth between the ages of 14 and 29 from the communities of Salt Spring and Flanker in Montego Bay by reducing their risk to crime and improving their employability.

According to PIOJ data, St James has consistently been listed among the top five parishes with the highest homicide rates since 2014 and young men in particular, continue to be the primary perpetrators of violence in the parish.

Manager of the Community Renewal Programme, Charles Clayton said, “The grant has enabled the PIOJ, through the CRP, to effectively support the implementation of a key component of a participatory action plan developed in collaboration with community members and agencies that are supporting the CRP's multi-level and multi-sectoral collaborating framework. Prior to this grant from USAID this had seemed close to impossible, due to a lack of resources.”

He added that this type of support is desperately needed to assist “participating agencies that experience difficulty in identifying funding to implement their planned interventions”.

The “Partnership Towards Youth Crime and Violence Prevention in Montego Bay” project utilises an intensive case management approach. The interventions are aimed to reduce risky behaviour that generate a greater susceptibility for youth within these communities; pulling from a comprehensive array of community support services as the keys to reducing the risk of violence. Interventions include life and coping skills training, counselling, cognitive behaviour therapy, education-based training, mentorship, livelihood opportunities, among other individualised care services.

The partners said the project is built on the notion of sustainability, and that it hopes to replicate it across other CRP communities. The initiative forms part of LPD's broader mandate to build the capacity of Jamaican institutions to become more effective in advancing collaborative, evidence-based youth crime and violence prevention strategies.

LPD is a six-year activity that is funded by USAID and is being implemented by FHI 360.

The grant signing took place on August 28 at the LPD project office in Kingston.