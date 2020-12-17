USAID gives funds to help Haitian students avoid COVID-19

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) – The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is helping Haitian students return to school safely and be better prepared to learn for the 2020-2021 academic year through the distribution of books and essential sanitary supplies.

USAID has partnered with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) to distribute French and Creole reading, learning, and teaching materials to first and second grade students and teachers in 600 schools throughout Haiti.

According to USAID, the initiative will help keep students learning in a safe environment while preventing the spread of COVID-19.

USAID has also partnered with the Caris Foundation and UNICEF to distribute handwashing stations, buckets, soap, chlorine, and COVID-19 awareness pamphlets to 300 schools in five departments.

So far, UNOPS has distributed the first and second grade curriculum materials from the USAID and Haitian Ministry of Education (MENFP)-sponsored literacy programme, M'ap li net ale (Haitian Creole) and Je parle bien français (French) to the 600 schools supported by USAID and other organisations.

In addition, USAID and its partners will continue to help Haitian students learn better throughout the year through the Strong Beginnings programme, in partnership with University of Notre Dame in the United States.

The programme has been proven to improve first and second grade literacy through a scripted curriculum that includes textbooks, classroom libraries, and structured reading teacher guides to improve children's writing and reading in Creole and French.