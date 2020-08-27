USAID provides grants for youth crime prevention initiative in Clarendon

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Two hundred at-risk young people are now benefitting from the Clarendon Collaborative Action Project, a youth crime prevention initiative being spearheaded and funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), under its Local Partner Development (LPD) Project.

The USAID said five Clarendon-based organisations have received grant funding to lead the charge. These are the Clarendon Parish Development Committee, the Free Town Church of God of Prophesy Outreach Foundation, the Lionel Town Development Area Benevolent Society, the May Pen Chamber of Commerce, and the Industry and Nissi Youth Empowerment Centre.

The combined grant funding received by the organisations totals approximately $28 million.

The official grant signing ceremony was held virtually on Tuesday to demonstrate the ongoing partnership between LPD and the Clarendon-based stakeholders, who have been in collaboration for over a year now, designing the respective interventions.

USAID Country Representative in Jamaica, Jason Fraser, expressed USAID's commitment to working with local partners to ensure that at-risk youth are treated with interventions that are proven to be effective in preventing engagement in crime.

He extended appreciation to the organisations for their “diligence and cooperative efforts to design five innovative interventions to reshape how crime prevention among the youth population in Clarendon is approached”.

The international organisation said the 200 selected youth benefitting from the collaborative project are being nurtured in a series of individualised services that aim to reduce each person's risk levels, with the goal of preventing their involvement in crime and violence.

It noted that the Clarendon Collaborative Action Project is fractionated into five interrelated initiatives designed to:

Strengthen the local entrepreneurship initiative for youth in Clarendon;

Mentor youth to address deviant and anti-social behaviour;

Train and support parents;

Advocate for adherence to the rule of law; and

Coach, guide and support youth towards school reintegration.

Also present during Tuesday's ceremony were Chief of Party of LPD Morana Smodlaka Krajnovic, His Worship The Mayor, Winston Maragh of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation; Councillor of the Hayes Division in Clarendon Scean Barnswell, and Gareth Warren of the Lionel Town Development Area Benevolent Society.