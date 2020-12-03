USAID to assist private sector with disaster preparedness initiatives

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) today announced pilot projects with the private sector in Caribbean countries, the Republic of Indonesia and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, to advance innovative solutions to reduce the risk and impact of natural disasters.

According to USAID, these projects are aimed at helping the humanitarian community understand how the private sector can make investments to mitigate the risk of disasters; increase businesses' participation in community disaster-preparedness plans and policies; help reduce the social and economic impact of disasters; and support communities' efforts to recover and rebuild after disaster strikes.

The agency said the programmes are expected to help governments and civil society develop stronger relationships with private-sector actors and develop mutually beneficial projects that strengthen the resilience of entire communities.

The pilot programme in the Caribbean — The Global Knowledge Initiative — will see support from 1Row and will work to increase private-sector engagement and investment in efforts to reduce the risk of disasters and improve the response to them.

The agency said this pilot will help channel private-sector contributions to disaster preparedness by helping companies recognise that disaster-resilient communities help their bottom lines.

USAID responds to an average of 75 disasters in more than 70 countries every year.