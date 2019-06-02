USA name 28-man squad for Jamaica friendly

LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — US coach Gregg Berhalter has named a 28-man roster ahead of a friendly against Jamaica, part of the build-up to the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

"The game against Jamaica will represent an opportunity for us to evaluate new prospects as well continue to develop the group for the Gold Cup," said Berhalter, who must submit the final 23-man squad for the regional championship on June 6.

The United States are the defending champions in the Gold Cup, which will kick off with a double-header at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on June 15, when Canada play Martinique and seven-time champions Mexico face Cuba.

The United States are drawn in Group D with Panama, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago — which will give them a chance to avenge the shock 2-1 defeat against Trinidad that in 2018 World Cup qualifying that saw the US miss the finals.

Veterans Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley headline the list of 28 players, which also includes Manchester City-bound goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

Two notable names not on the roster for the Jamaica friendly — Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams — are expected to be named to the Gold Cup roster and will arrive later in camp having recently wrapped up their Bundesliga seasons.

Following the friendly against Jamaica and the final Gold Cup squad announcement, the United States will play one more friendly against Venezuela on June 9 in Cincinnati.

They launch their Gold Cup campaign against Guyana in St Paul, Minnesota on June 18.