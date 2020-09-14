USF invites PATH students to apply for tertiary scholarships

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Universal Service Fund (USF) is inviting final year high school students enrolled in the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) to apply for its inaugural tertiary scholarship.

The USF-PATH scholarship will provide five students with full scholarships for the duration of their undergraduate programme at a local accredited tertiary institution. The degree programme must be in the field of information and communications technology (ICT).

“This year we decided that we wanted to go beyond executing connectivity projects and providing skills training for unattached youth. We wanted to make an impact on young people enrolled in PATH, as our way of giving back and helping individuals who want to gain skills in the field of ICT, but because of financial challenges may find it difficult to do so,” Marketing and Public Relations Manager, USF, Deleen Powell said.

Application forms and the scholarship requirements are available on the USF website and students may apply online. The application process also requires students to write and submit a short essay along with letters of recommendation.

“The application deadline has passed; however, we've extended it to give more students a chance to capitalise on this offer,” Powell said.

She explained that once a candidate is awarded the scholarship, he or she must maintain at least a B average for the duration of their studies to uphold their eligibility.

“We're in the fourth industrial revolution. This is a time when ICT is needed more than ever, and we want Jamaicans to not just be consumers of technology, but creators of technology. One of the ways we can ensure this is by equipping our youth with the knowledge and skills to do so, through education and this is what this scholarship is all about,” Powell said.