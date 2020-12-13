USF lauded for expanding public Wi-Fi hotspot programme
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Science, Energy and Technology Minister Daryl Vaz has commended the Universal Service Fund (USF) for expanding its Public Wi-Fi Hotspot Programme into rural communities islandwide.
Speaking at the initiative's latest launch in Chapelton, Clarendon on Thursday, Vaz said the undertaking is consistent with the Government's priority of affording internet access to all.
“I am pleased that we are going deeper into rural towns on our drive to connect all Jamaicans. Rural Jamaica is sometimes neglected in these initiatives. But if we are to become a technologically-enabled society, as stipulated in Vision 2030 Jamaica, then all areas, no matter how far or near, must have connectivity,” he said.
USF chief executive officer Daniel Dawes said the new facility in Chapelton will provide internet access to other government entities in the area, among them the police station and post office.
He urged citizens to use the facility responsibly and wisely, particularly for business and educational purposes.
In recent weeks, Wi-Fi hotspots have been launched in May Pen, Clarendon, Annotto Bay, St Mary, Ocho Rios, St Ann, and Port Antonio, Portland.
Each hotspot facilitates 200 concurrent users with internet access from a central point.
The latest hotspots are being established in partnership with information and communication technology solutions provider, Cable and Wireless Business Jamaica.
The USF is an agency of the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, mandated to facilitate islandwide community internet access.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy