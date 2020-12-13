USF lauded for expanding public Wi-Fi hotspot programme

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Science, Energy and Technology Minister Daryl Vaz has commended the Universal Service Fund (USF) for expanding its Public Wi-Fi Hotspot Programme into rural communities islandwide.

Speaking at the initiative's latest launch in Chapelton, Clarendon on Thursday, Vaz said the undertaking is consistent with the Government's priority of affording internet access to all.

“I am pleased that we are going deeper into rural towns on our drive to connect all Jamaicans. Rural Jamaica is sometimes neglected in these initiatives. But if we are to become a technologically-enabled society, as stipulated in Vision 2030 Jamaica, then all areas, no matter how far or near, must have connectivity,” he said.

USF chief executive officer Daniel Dawes said the new facility in Chapelton will provide internet access to other government entities in the area, among them the police station and post office.

He urged citizens to use the facility responsibly and wisely, particularly for business and educational purposes.

In recent weeks, Wi-Fi hotspots have been launched in May Pen, Clarendon, Annotto Bay, St Mary, Ocho Rios, St Ann, and Port Antonio, Portland.

Each hotspot facilitates 200 concurrent users with internet access from a central point.

The latest hotspots are being established in partnership with information and communication technology solutions provider, Cable and Wireless Business Jamaica.

The USF is an agency of the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, mandated to facilitate islandwide community internet access.