USVI gov't hails 'Butch' Stewart's 'momentous achievements'
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The government of the US Virgin Islands today extended condolences to the family of Gordon “Butch” Stewart, who it said propelled the growth of tourism “in a way that increased local control to ensure its profits benefitted Caribbean people and their communities”.
In a statement, Governor Albert Bryan Jr said, “The people and government of the US Virgin Islands join me in sending our heartfelt condolences to the family of the Honourable Gordon 'Butch' Stewart, whose passing reminds us of the momentous achievements he recorded as he helped build tourism into the Caribbean's major economic driver.
“We also remember that while he propelled the growth of tourism he did so in a way that increased local control to ensure its profits benefitted Caribbean people and their communities. He is carried into the arms of his Lord with our respect, affection and gratitude,” Bryan Jr continued.
Likewise, Commissioner of Tourism, Joseph Boschulte said, “The Honourable Gordon 'Butch' Stewart was our bold champion who spread across the Caribbean the message that high-end sustainable tourism can enrich our destinations and our people. Indeed, the US Virgin Islands Department of Tourism has been discussing with his team the prospect of hosting one of his elegant resorts here in the territory. An important attraction for me was the fact that he not only produced first-class resorts, but he also insisted on training and promoting local people to run them. That message resonates deeply, and we will all benefit from this great man's work.”
