US Ambassador, JSPCA offer US$5000 reward for person (s) guilty of feeding dog to crocodile in video

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — United States Ambassador to Jamaica Donald Tapia and the Jamaica Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (JSPCA) are offering a US$5000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person (s) responsible for feeding a dog to a crocodile at the Greater Portmore sewage pond in St Catherine.

The video showing the feeding of the dog to the crocodile was circulated on social media last week.

Ambassador Tapia in a tweet said: “I would like to announce a US5,000 reward I am providing in conjunction with the JSPCA leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator of this horrific crime.”

The National Environmental Planning Agency (NEPA) condemned the action and launched an investigation into the practice, shortly after the video went viral.

The agency said anyone found guilty of baiting crocodiles will be charged under the Wildlife Protection Act.

The NEPA said the National Water Commission (NWC) had plans to erect a fence at the sewage pond on the side nearest to the residential areas to prevent people from entering the property.

Noting that despite ongoing rehabilitation work in the area, following the circulation of the video, the NWC is now prioritising the erection of that fence.