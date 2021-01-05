US Ambassador to Jamaica, British High Commissioner pay tribute to 'Butch'

KINGSTON, Jamaica— United States Ambassador to Jamaica, Donald Tapia, and British High Commissioner to Jamaica, Asif Ahmad, have expressed sadness at the passing of tourism stalwart, Gordon 'Butch' Stewart.

Stewart died yesterday at age 79.

In a series of tweets earlier today, both Tapia and Ahmad called Stewart an icon.

“Butch was an icon in Jamaica and throughout the Caribbean. He was a great man and a great friend. My prayers are with his family, and he'll truly be missed,” Tapia said.

“My condolences to the family and friends of Butch Stewart. One of Jamaica's iconic business leaders,” Ahmad said.

Ambassador Tapia added, “Still thinking about Butch and his humble beginning to become the Ambassador to the Caribbean. He was larger than life.

“I will truly miss my friend, Butch.”