US Coast Guard bust drug smuggling operation in Caribbean
MIAMI, United States (CMC)— Members of the United States Coast Guard stationed in Cape Canaveral, Florida, returned to port Wednesday after busting drug smuggling operations off the coast of Costa Rica worth more than US$118 million.
The drug bust, led by the crew of the US Coast Guard Cutter Vigilant, occurred earlier this month during a 40-day tour of the western Caribbean Sea that included joint anti-narcotics operations with the Honduran and Colombian militaries.
According to coast guard officials, while patrolling the Colombian basin, members of the Vigilant's Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron armed helicopter crew, intervened on two suspected drug boats, shooting out the engines and disabling the vessels.
The Coast Guard's 7th District Petty Officer Third Class, Brandon Murray, said that along with a third vessel, the busts yielded about 6,800 pounds of cocaine with an estimated wholesale value of US$118.3 million.
The operations were part of an enhanced counter-narcotics efforts by the US military in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific Ocean.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy