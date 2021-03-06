US Coast Guard interdicts Haitian migrants off Southern Florida coast
MIAMI, United States (CMC) — The United States Coast Guard says rescue crews interdicted a 30-foot vessel with 25 Haitian migrants who called for help after taking on water about 30 miles northeast of Jupiter in Southern Florida.
The US Coast Guard said the Station Lake Worth Inlet rescue crew determined that the vessel was overloaded and not in danger of sinking.
“There were no reported medical concerns,” the US Coast Guard said.
It said that US Coast Guard Cutter William Flores arrived on the scene “and embarked 25 Haitian nationals: nine adult males, nine adult females and seven accompanied minors for repatriation to Haiti”.
“Thankfully, the people aboard this vessel had a VHF radio in order to call for help, but there wasn't any other lifesaving equipment on board,” said Senior Chief Petty Officer Jason Reynolds, command duty officer, Coast Guard Sector Miami.
“The risk of loss of life is too great to take to the seas in overloaded, unseaworthy vessels and no lifesaving gear,” he added.
Since October 1, 2020, the US Coast Guard said its crews have interdicted 181 Haitians compared to fiscal year 2020, October 1, 2019 — September 30, 2020, where crews interdicted 418 Haitians.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy