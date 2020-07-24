US Coast Guard offloads millions in cocaine after interdiction in Caribbean Sea

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (CMC)— The United States Coast Guard says it seized an estimated 1,375 kilogrammes of cocaine following an operation in the Caribbean Sea.

It said that the drugs, which were offloaded here on Wednesday, have a wholesale value of more than US$38.5 million.

The operation is the result of multi-agency efforts in support of US Southern Command's enhanced counter-narcotics operations in the Western Hemisphere, and during Operation CASTNET II, in coordination with Joint Task Force East (JTF-E), the US Coast Guard said.

“I'm extremely proud of my crew, as well as the performance and reliability of the Coast Guard fast response cutter,” said Lt Russo, the commanding officer of the cutter, Heriberto Hernandez.

“The crew's proficiency in using all of the cutter's systems and capabilities throughout our patrol, gave us the ability to effectively operate deep inside the Caribbean Sea which led to this successful outcome and prevented over a ton of cocaine from ever reaching the streets,” he added.

The US Coast Guard said the seizure occurred during a patrol last week, when the Heriberto Hernandez came upon a suspect go-fast vessel.

“As the cutter Heriberto Hernandez closed-in to interdict the go-fast, the smugglers detected the cutter's presence and began to jettison multiple bales of suspected contraband while fleeing the area at high speed,” the US Coast Guard said.

“The fight against drug cartels in the Caribbean Sea requires unity of effort in all phases from detection, monitoring and interdictions, to criminal prosecutions by international partners and US Attorneys' Offices in districts across the nation,” the US Coast Guard said.