US Coast Guard seizes drugs, nabs suspects on Caribbean patrol
PENSACOLA, Florida (CMC) — The United States Coast Guard says the crew of the Cutter Diligence has returned to homeport in Pensacola, Florida after a 47-day Caribbean Sea patrol in which a significant amount of drugs was seized and suspected smugglers apprehended.
The US Coast Guard said on Friday that during the patrol, the Diligence intercepted a vessel with about 150 gallons of suspected liquefied cocaine and detained four suspected smugglers.
Additionally, the US Coast Guard said Diligence received from other US law enforcement agencies more than 7,700 pounds of narcotics and that six additional smugglers were apprehended.
The Diligence crew “orchestrated the successful transfer of the cases to US authorities for prosecution,” the US Coast Guard said.
“The 47-day patrol was also critical in allowing Diligence's crew to work on shipboard training, qualifications and proficiency to maintain operational readiness,” the US Coast Guard said.
Diligence Commanding Officer Commander Luke Slivinski said the patrol “presented several unique and dynamic challenges.
“Characteristic of a seagoing service, we never know what adventures lay ahead,” he said. “I am immensely proud of and impressed by Diligence's crew for their steadfast ability to adapt to the task at hand and carry out the mission with professionalism and proficiency.”
