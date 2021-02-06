US Customs report says C'bean operations reached 'important milestones' in 2020

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (CMC) — The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says its Caribbean operations reached “important milestones” to secure and facilitate travel and trade.

CBP said on Friday that its “Trade and Travel Report: Fiscal Year 2020” describes measures the agency took to protect the American people, safeguard the country's borders and enhance the nation's economic prosperity in the latest fiscal year.

CBP said its San Juan Field Operations, which includes all ports of entry within Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, “remains an integral part of its National initiatives to facilitate trade and travel”.

“Despite unprecedented challenges, operations in the US Caribbean remain steadfast in securing the supply chain, protecting the American public and adapting to the emerging challenges,” said Gregory Alvarez, Director of Field Operations for the San Juan Field Office.

After a decade of continued growth in international travel, CBP said the COVID-19 pandemic “sharply reduced” travel to and from the United States.

In fiscal year 2020, CBP said its operations in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands processed nearly 2.4 million passengers in the land, air and sea environments.

During the pandemic, CBP said it continued to introduce technologies “to create a traveller experience that is secure, straightforward and best-in-class”.

For instance, CBP said it started the Mobile Passport Control Application (MPC) for use at Puerto Rico seaport terminals and at the Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport.

Using the Mobile Primary Program technology in the USVI Pre-Departure environment to process 706,822 passengers, CBP said this number accounted for 89 percent of the total usage among CBP ports nationwide.

CBP said the San Juan Field Office provides Global Entry Enrollment services to the public at the Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and for USVI residents at the Cyril E King Airport in St Thomas.

During FY 2020, San Juan Airport Global Entry Enrollment Center registered 4,697 applicants and the number of passengers processed was 19,719, CBP said.

On September, 2020, it said the San Juan Global Entry Enrollment Center inaugurated a new facility at Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport.

In February 2020, CBP said it started offering Enrollment on Arrival to passengers arriving at Luis Munoz Marin International Airport.

The facility provides services to residents of Puerto Rico and the nearby 26 Caribbean islands, as well as to travellers passing through the region, CBP said.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, CBP said it has “remained focused” on its mission “to promote a level playing field for American businesses, protect consumers and reduce trading costs”.

In fiscal year 2020, CBP said its San Juan Field Operations supported US federal government services and promoted a “competitive global marketplace for American businesses” by collecting US$237 million in duties, taxes and other fees.

CBP said it also conducted more than 50 Priority Trade Issue (PTI) trade enforcement operations aimed at targeting merchandise misclassifications, broker incompliance, the circumvention of Antidumping/Countervailing (ADD/CVD) duties, International Property Rights (IPR) violations, and detecting imports that posed safety and health threats to consumers.

CBP said these operations generated over 2,579 trade seizures; 2,443 of which were IPR related.

The estimated Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of the IPR-related seized items was over US$46 million, CBP said.

In addition to interdicting illicit drugs and currency, CBP said it “remains committed to containing emerging and rapidly-evolving biological threats to US agriculture, American consumers, and the environment”.

In fiscal year 2020, CBP said its agriculture specialists issued 407 Emergency Action Notifications, submitted 2,374 pests for identification, and intercepted 12,882 quarantine materials.