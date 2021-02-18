US Customs seizes cocaine-filled luggage arriving from Bahamas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (CMC) — The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency says officers assigned to the Anti-Terrorism Contraband Enforcement Team (A-TCET) at the Fort Lauderdale—Hollywood International Airport seized over eight pounds of cocaine concealed within luggage arriving from The Bahamas on Monday.

On Wednesday, the CBP said that, during an inspection, officers discovered four bricks weighing about 8.6 pounds. It said the bricks contained a white powdery substance that field-tested positive for cocaine.

The estimated street value of the drugs is over US$200,000. It said an individual claiming the bag attempted to flee and was subsequently arrested.

“CBP officers work vigilantly every day to intercept dangerous drugs and contraband as part of efforts to protect the American people,” said Fort Lauderdale—Hollywood International Airport Port Director Dylan J DeFrancisci.

“CBP officers play a critical counter-narcotics role and are committed to keeping illicit drugs far away from local communities,” he added.

CBP said it routinely conducts random inspections on international passengers and cargo, and searches for narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, prohibited agriculture and other illicit products.

On a typical day, CBP said it seizes 3,677 pounds of illicit drugs along the US borders. CBP said its operations in Florida include travel and trade facilitation, and securing over 1,200 miles of the coastal border.