US Embassy announces flights from Jamaica starting June 2

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The United States Embassy in Jamaica has announced several outgoing flights from the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston and the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, starting June 2.

The embassy made the announcement on Twitter yesterday.

Jamaica's airports and seaports have been closed to incoming passenger traffic since Saturday, March 21 as part of measures to slow the spread of coronavirus in the island.

Outgoing passengers and cargo were not restricted.

The embassy's tweet comes ahead of an expected announcement from the Government on the travel restrictions, which expire tomorrow, May 31.

According to the US Embassy, American Airlines will operate daily flights from Kingston to Miami as well as flights from Montego Bay to Miami and Charlotte starting June 4.

It also said United will be operating weekly Saturday flights from Montego Bay to New Jersey starting on June 6.

In addition, Delta will operate flights from Kingston to Atlanta on Mondays and Thursdays starting June 8; Air Canada will operate flights from Kingston to Toronto on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting June 2 and; British Airways will operate a special flight from Kingston to London on Wednesday, June 3, the embassy stated.

Approximately 310 British travellers will be able to return home from Jamaica on Wednesday's charter flight, which is the second such arrangement by the Government of the United Kingdom.

The flight is scheduled to leave the Norman Manley International Airport to London Heathrow.

