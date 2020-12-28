US Embassy announces the 2021 cohort of YLAI Fellowship Programme

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The United States Embassy has announced the 2021 cohort from Jamaica for the US Department of State's Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative (YLAI) Fellowship Programme.

According to the Embassy the programme, which will begin in January 2021 and close in April 2021, will bring together 263 young leaders from 37 countries in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Canada for a virtual fellowship.

“This year we are pleased to announce that nine young leaders from Jamaica have been accepted out of over 2,300 applicants,” the Embassy said.

The 2021 YLAI Fellowship Programme, sponsored by the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs of the US Department of State, includes a three-month virtual fellowship between January and April 2021.

The statement said; “during this time, fellows will complete the YLAI Entrepreneurial Leadership Curriculum and will work with a US host organization for four weeks.”

“They will also be paired with a designated mentor and will collaborate with other fellows to address shared foreign policy challenges throughout the exchange. Additionally, they will engage in live events and cross-cultural activities. The programme is a collaborative, enriching experience that combines technical entrepreneurship training with leadership development and networking opportunities,” it added.

Jamaica's cohort of YLAI Fellows are entrepreneurs from various sectors, their industries include agriculture, education, youth and community development, civic engagement, hospitality management, product development and distribution.

Included are Adrian Watson, CEO for Honai Beez Apiary; Audley Reid, CEO for R A Williams Distributors Ltd; Deleen Powell, co-owner of Newman Farms; Godiva Golding, founder of STEAM House Network; Kimone Knight, founder of Xensitive Care Ltd; Kimone Kerr, CEO of The Exuberant Overseas Placement Agency; Patrique Goodall, founder of Likkle Tea; Randall Richards, founder and director, Mint Creative and Danielle Terrelonge, founder of Hmgrwn & Co.