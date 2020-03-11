US Embassy responds to COVID-19 diagnosis
KINGSTON, Jamaica - The US Embassy in Kingston says it is aware of reports of a COVID-19 case related to an Embassy Kingston employee, but due to privacy concerns, it is not able to share additional information.
“The US Department of State has no greater responsibility than the safety and security of US citizens overseas and locally-employed staff,” the Embassy said in a statement.
“In coordination with Jamaican authorities, Embassy Kingston is implementing all appropriate measures to help control the spread of COVID-19.”
The Embassy said it is in the process of sanitizing the premises to prevent further outbreak.
“Our Consular Section will not be providing routine services – including visa processing and American citizen services – until further notice,” the statement said.
This afternoon Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton confirmed that Jamaica's second case of COVID-19 is a US Embassy employee who returned from the UK.
