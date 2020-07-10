US Embassy resumes processing student visas July 20
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The United States Embassy in Kingston will resume the processing of student visa applications beginning July 20.
First time and renewing student visa (F&M) applicants are advised to complete their visa application and seek an appointment online at https://usvisa-info.com, the embassy announced on social media.
“Student visa applicants are encouraged to apply early and to ensure they have complete documentation ready at interview in order to avoid delays in their visa process,” the embassy said.
The embassy said students with questions concerning the 'online' status of their programmes should contact their university, college or school for guidance and documentation.
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) notified colleges Monday that international students will be forced to leave the US or transfer to another college if their schools operate entirely online this fall. New visas will not be issued to students at those schools, and others at universities offering a mix of online and in-person classes will be barred from taking all of their classes online.
