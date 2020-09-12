US Secretary of State to visit Guyana next week

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC)— The United States Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, is due to make a two-day visit here next week, a senior Guyana government official has confirmed.

Permanent Secretary in the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Audrey Jardine-Waddell told the online publication, Demerarawaves.com that the visit is scheduled for September 17 and 18.

Pompeo had been critical of the David Granger administration following the disputed March 2 regional and general elections and Washington had threatened to impose stiffer sanctions on the government and other officials if the figures from the national vote recount had not been used to determine and declare the results of the polls.

Demerarawaves.com said that American embassy spokeswoman did not immediately respond to queries about what is expected to be on the agenda of the secretary of state's visit to Guyana, but Pompeo is expected to sign a number of agreements with President Dr Irfaan Ali.

Granger had said that in April, his administration had turned down a request from Washington to relay the Voice of America (VOA) radio broadcasts to Venezuela, which is preparing to hold elections.

The United States has called for the removal of Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro from office, supporting instead the Opposition leader Juan Guaido.

But Maduro has the backing of China, Russia and Cuba.

Pompeo is also likely to meet with the Caribbean Community (Caricom) Secretary-General, Irwin LaRoque. The 15-member regional grouping has already indicated that it has adopted a position of non-interference and non-intervention in the internal affairs of the South American country.