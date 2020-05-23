US adds 1,127 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) - The United States recorded a further 1,127 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday (may 23), bringing its total to 97,048 since the global pandemic began, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The country has also officially logged 1,621,658 cases of the virus, far more than any other nation, the tracker kept by the Baltimore-based university showed at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Sunday).