US adds 40,000 new virus cases in 24 hours: tracker
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — The United States recorded 39,379 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed Sunday, as infections continue to trend up around the country.
The country's total number of cases now stands at 2,876,143 .
The world's largest economy also recorded a further 234 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 129,891, the Baltimore-based institution's tracker showed at 8:30pm.
Sunday is the fourth consecutive day of surging numbers of new infections, including a high of 57,683 on Friday.
The lower number could be attributed to less reporting on the July 4th national holiday weekend.
The United States is the hardest-hit country in the global pandemic, both in caseload and deaths.
