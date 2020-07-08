US adds 55,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) —The United States recorded 55,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours Wednesday, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed, bringing its total to 3,046,351 recorded infections since the pandemic began.
The country, the hardest-hit in the world, had earlier Wednesday passed the grim milestone of three million infections. The actual number is likely far higher due to issues over getting tested in March and April.
The US also added an additional 833 virus deaths, bringing the death toll to 132,195, the Baltimore-based institution showed at 8:30 pm.
US President Donald Trump regularly downplays the numbers, attributing them to an increase in testing capacity during the month of June.
Coronavirus cases are surging in several southern hotspots including Texas, Florida, Louisiana and Arizona, but the pandemic has almost entirely receded from its former epicenter in New York and the north-east.
Several states have been forced to suspend their reopening processes or even reverse course, with some ordering bars to close again.
