US agency lowers Bermuda's COVID-19 risk assessment
HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC) — Health Ministry officials announced six new COVID-19 cases in Bermuda after the island received an upgrade boost from the United States Centres for Disease Control (CDC).
Bermuda, which has recorded more than 700 cases of the disease, was moved from level 4 to level 3, the US Consulate here said on Monday.
“The COVID-19 risk in Bermuda remains moderate – however, the CDC currently recommends avoiding non-essential travel,” a consulate spokeswoman said.
“The US Consulate continues to engage with the CDC and State Department, providing updates on Bermuda's status during the pandemic, safety protocols and testing regime for residents and visitors.”
The spokesperson added that the US Consulate recommended caution when travelling abroad because of the “unpredictable” nature of the pandemic.
“As conditions evolve, the CDC and Department of State will regularly update advice to US travellers,” she said.
Premier David Burt said last month the island's low number of cases deserved a level 2 grade from the CDC.
The Atlanta-based government health agency increased Bermuda's rating to “high-risk” level 4 after a surge in COVID-19 cases in December. In late October, when the island had recorded fewer than 200 cases, the CDC gave Bermuda a “very low” risk assessment.
The latest six cases, taking the island's total of confirmed cases in the past 12 months to 713, were found in a batch of 1,385 test results, officials said. Twelve people have died.
A total of five of the latest cases were on-island transmissions with known contacts.
One case, a resident with links to earlier cases and no travel history in the last 14 days, is under investigation.
There are now 19 active cases with 18 being monitored by public health officials. The other is in hospital, but not in intensive care.
