US ambassador Donald Tapia pledges support to new gov't
KINGSTON, Jamaica — United States Ambassador to Jamaica Donald Tapia has promised his government's full support to which ever party is elected to form the Jamaican Government after the votes are counted on September 3.
Addressing members of the media at the embassy in Kingston a short while ago, Tapia said the only interest of America, and other major international partners, is for fair elections.
"It is not up to the United States Government to determine the Government of the people of Jamaica. That is for the Jamaican people.
"What we are always concerned about is how honest the ballot is," declared Tapia.
He added that the US has had a good relationship with both the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the People's National Party (PNP), and expects that to continue after the election.
"Interestingly, I was with the JLP yesterday morning and had lunch with PNP. We are apolitical and we must stay apolitical," added Tapia.
Arthur Hall
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy