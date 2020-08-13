US ambassador Donald Tapia pledges support to new gov't

KINGSTON, Jamaica — United States Ambassador to Jamaica Donald Tapia has promised his government's full support to which ever party is elected to form the Jamaican Government after the votes are counted on September 3.

Addressing members of the media at the embassy in Kingston a short while ago, Tapia said the only interest of America, and other major international partners, is for fair elections.

"It is not up to the United States Government to determine the Government of the people of Jamaica. That is for the Jamaican people.

"What we are always concerned about is how honest the ballot is," declared Tapia.

He added that the US has had a good relationship with both the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the People's National Party (PNP), and expects that to continue after the election.

"Interestingly, I was with the JLP yesterday morning and had lunch with PNP. We are apolitical and we must stay apolitical," added Tapia.

Arthur Hall