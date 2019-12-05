US ambassador shares priority list with AMCHAM executives

KINGSTON, Jamaica — United States Ambassador to Jamaica, Donald Tapia has reiterated that cyber security, energy, and closer US-Jamaica trade links are some of the key areas on his priority list for Jamaica.

Tapia, who recently met with President of the American Chamber of Commerce of Jamaica (AMCHAM) Ann-Dawn Young Sang and Chief Executive Officer, Gillian Haughton, said he looks forward to deepening the relationship with the chamber.

In the meantime, Young Sang reiterated AMCHAM's commitment to the growth of the economy and welcomed the discussion with the ambassador that focused on the myriad opportunities that are available for collaboration which will be mutually beneficial to both countries.

“We look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship and having further dialogue around the various initiatives discussed [with the ambassador],” said Young Sang.

Tapia is AMCHAM Jamaica's honorary chairman.

Arthur Hall