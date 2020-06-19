US attorney who oversaw cases of Trump allies steps down

WASHINGTON, USA (AP)— The US attorney who oversaw key prosecutions of allies of President Donald Trump and an investigation into Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is resigning from his post, officials said.

Geoffrey Berman is stepping down as the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, Attorney General William Barr said in a statement.

Barr said Trump intends to nominate Jay Clayton, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, to the post. The US attorney in New Jersey, Craig Carpenito, will serve as the acting US attorney in Manhattan, beginning on July 3, Barr said.

It was unclear why Berman was leaving the position after serving for more than two years. The announcement came after Barr visited New York City and met with local police officials there.

Berman's sudden resignation is likely to raise additional questions from congressional Democrats who have accused Barr of politicising the Justice Department and acting more like Trump's personal attorney rather than the nation's chief law enforcement officer.

The news comes just days after former national security adviser John Bolton claimed in his tell-all book that Trump promised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan he'd interfere in the Halkbank case that was being prosecuted in the Southern District.

The office has prosecuted a number of Trump associates, including Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, who served a prison sentence for lying to Congress and campaign finance crimes, and has also been investigating Giuliani and his associates.

Federal prosecutors in New York are investigating Giuliani's business dealings, including whether he failed to register as a foreign agent, according to people familiar with the probe. The people were not authorised to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.