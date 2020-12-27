US coronavirus cases top 19 million mark
BALTIMORE, United States (AP) — The US has now topped 19 million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows.
America exceeded that mark on Sunday, just six days after it reached 18 million. The nation’s case numbers have more than doubled in less than two months.
COVID-19 deaths in the US also have been rising, and now total more than 332,000. That’s more than one death for every 1,000 Americans. The US population as of Saturday was about 331 million, according to the US Census Bureau.
The United States accounts for about 4 per cent of the world’s population, but close to 24 per cent of its total coronavirus cases and 19 per cent of its COVID-19 deaths. Health experts believe many cases have gone unreported, however, both in America and internationally.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy