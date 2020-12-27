US coronavirus cases top 19 million mark

BALTIMORE, United States (AP) — The US has now topped 19 million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows.

America exceeded that mark on Sunday, just six days after it reached 18 million. The nation’s case numbers have more than doubled in less than two months.

COVID-19 deaths in the US also have been rising, and now total more than 332,000. That’s more than one death for every 1,000 Americans. The US population as of Saturday was about 331 million, according to the US Census Bureau.

The United States accounts for about 4 per cent of the world’s population, but close to 24 per cent of its total coronavirus cases and 19 per cent of its COVID-19 deaths. Health experts believe many cases have gone unreported, however, both in America and internationally.