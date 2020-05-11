US coronavirus death toll passes 80,000 — Johns Hopkins tally
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — More than 80,000 people have died in the United States from the coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest figures on Monday from Johns Hopkins University, by far the highest death toll of any country.
The United States has struggled to quell the spread of the virus, with more than 1.3 million cases. New York has been the hardest hit state, with more than 26,600 declared deaths.
