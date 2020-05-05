US coronavirus deaths rise by 2,333 in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — The US coronavirus death toll climbed by 2,333 in the past 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed Tuesday, more than twice as many as the day before.

The Baltimore-based university said as of 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Wednesday) that the country had suffered a total of 71,022 deaths.

On Monday, the United States recorded its lowest daily balance in a month, with 1,015 fatalities.