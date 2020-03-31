US coronavirus deaths set one-day record at 865

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — The coronavirus pandemic killed a record 865 people in the United States in the 24 hours until Tuesday evening, according to a tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The US death toll rose from 3,008 at 8:30pm EST on Monday to 3,873 at 8:30pm EST on Tuesday.

The United States now has 188,172 confirmed cases, by far the highest of any country, ahead of Italy, Spain and China.