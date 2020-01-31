US declares emergency, new entry restrictions due to virus

WASHINGTON, United States- United States Friday declared a public health emergency and announced significant entry restrictions because of a new virus that hit China and has spread to other nations.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, who is coordinating the federal response, announced that President Donald Trump has signed an order that will temporarily bar entry to the US of foreign nationals believed to be a risk of transmitting the virus. The new restrictions take effect at 5:00 pm EST on Sunday.

“The risk of infection for Americans remains low and with these and our previous actions we are working to keep the risk low,” Azar said.

Americans returning from China will be allowed into the country, but will face screening at select ports of entry and required to undertake 14 days of self-screening to ensure they don't pose a health risk. Those returning from Hubei province, the centre of the outbreak, will be subject to up to 14 days of mandatory quarantine.

Beginning Sunday, the US will also begin funnelling all flights to the US from China to seven major airports where passengers can be screened for illness.

The virus has infected almost 10,000 people globally in just two months, a troublesome sign that prompted the World Health Organisation to declare the outbreak a global emergency. The death toll stood at 213, including 43 new fatalities, all in China.

Robert Redfield, director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, also said the risk to the American public currently is low. He added: “I want to emphasize that this is a significant global situation and it continues to involve."

There are six cases of this virus in the US and 191 individuals are being monitored, Redfield said.

Dr Anthony Fauci, infectious diseases chief at the National Institutes of Health, said one reason the US stepped up its quarantine measures was an alarming report from Germany that a traveller from China had spread the virus despite showing no symptoms. Fauci contrasted it with the response to recent outbreaks of Ebola, which can't be spread unless someone is very ill.

At the same time, federal health authorities were recognizing that the test they're using to detect the virus isn't always dependable. Redfield said when it was used on some of the people currently in isolation, they'd test positive one day and negative another.

Of the six US patients so far, airport screening detected only one. “Astute doctors” caught four others, after the people sought care and revealed that they'd travelled to China, Redfield said. And the CDC diagnosed the most recent case, the spouse of one of those earlier cases, who was being closely monitored.

Lawrence Gostin, a Georgetown University expert on public health law, said putting a large number of people under quarantine “is virtually unprecedented in modern American history.”

“But I think it's justified,” he said, noting the evacuees had been in a hot zone for the virus for a long time.

The announcement came hours after the State Department issued a level 4 “Do Not Travel" advisory, the highest grade of warning, and told Americans in China to consider departing using commercial means. "Travellers should be prepared for travel restrictions to be put into effect with little or no advance notice," the advisory said.

Hours later, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines announced they were suspending all flights between the US and China, joining several international carriers that have stopped flying to China as the virus outbreak continues to spread.

Meanwhile, US health officials issued a two-week quarantine order for the 195 Americans evacuated earlier this week from the Chinese city of Wuhan, provincial capital of Hubei province. It was the first time a federal quarantine has been ordered since the 1960s, when one was enacted over concern about the potential spread of smallpox, the CDC said.

"We understand this action may seem drastic. We would rather be remembered for over-reacting than under-reacting," the CDC's Dr Nancy Messonnier said. None of the Americans being housed at a Southern California military base has shown signs of illness.