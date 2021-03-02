US donates J$13m hospital emergency equipment in response to COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), today delivered J$13 million worth of critically needed hospital supplies as part of a third tranche of emergency equipment to the Ministry of Health and Wellness in support of the country's COVID-19 response.

The agency said the equipment is part of the US$2 million in assistance which it is providing to Jamaica to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The United States continues to support the government and people of Jamaica in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. As neighbours, partners, and friends we are committed to helping this nation by providing the technical assistance, training, capacity building, health systems strengthening, and life-saving diagnostics and treatment,” US Chargé d'Affaires, John McIntyre said.

The handover comes in time to assist Jamaicans as COVID-19 hospitalisation rates increase.

According to the agency, equipment delivery included 20 infrared thermometers, four emergency transport trolleys, five laryngoscope with blades, five patient monitors – multifunction, 18 nebulizers, three ECG machines with accessories, 30 IV drip stands, two portable suction machines, one transport ventilator, and 10 ICU beds.

The agency said the equipment bolsters Jamaica's COVID-19 emergency response and directly aids activities that are vital for helping to stem the challenges.

“USAID is doing our part as part of the overall American response to the COVID-19 pandemic with decisive action in Jamaica. Our efforts to combat COVID-19 build on decades of United States health assistance to the country. In the past 20 years, the United States has provided nearly US $87 million in health and nearly US $619 million total over the past 20 years for Jamaica,” said USAID/Jamaica Country Representative, Jason Fraser,

He added that, “USAID investments are making a difference in the lives and health of the Jamaican people. We stand with Jamaica during their time of need and will continue to do so in the future.”