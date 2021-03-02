US donates J$13m hospital emergency equipment in response to COVID-19
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), today delivered J$13 million worth of critically needed hospital supplies as part of a third tranche of emergency equipment to the Ministry of Health and Wellness in support of the country's COVID-19 response.
The agency said the equipment is part of the US$2 million in assistance which it is providing to Jamaica to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The United States continues to support the government and people of Jamaica in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. As neighbours, partners, and friends we are committed to helping this nation by providing the technical assistance, training, capacity building, health systems strengthening, and life-saving diagnostics and treatment,” US Chargé d'Affaires, John McIntyre said.
The handover comes in time to assist Jamaicans as COVID-19 hospitalisation rates increase.
According to the agency, equipment delivery included 20 infrared thermometers, four emergency transport trolleys, five laryngoscope with blades, five patient monitors – multifunction, 18 nebulizers, three ECG machines with accessories, 30 IV drip stands, two portable suction machines, one transport ventilator, and 10 ICU beds.
The agency said the equipment bolsters Jamaica's COVID-19 emergency response and directly aids activities that are vital for helping to stem the challenges.
“USAID is doing our part as part of the overall American response to the COVID-19 pandemic with decisive action in Jamaica. Our efforts to combat COVID-19 build on decades of United States health assistance to the country. In the past 20 years, the United States has provided nearly US $87 million in health and nearly US $619 million total over the past 20 years for Jamaica,” said USAID/Jamaica Country Representative, Jason Fraser,
He added that, “USAID investments are making a difference in the lives and health of the Jamaican people. We stand with Jamaica during their time of need and will continue to do so in the future.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy