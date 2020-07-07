US formally withdraws from WHO
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — President Donald Trump has formally withdrawn the United States from the World Health Organization, making good on threats over the UN body's response to the coronavirus, a senator said today.
"Congress received notification that POTUS officially withdrew the US from the @WHO in the midst of a pandemic," Senator Robert Menendez, the top Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, wrote on Twitter.
US officials confirmed the notice of withdrawal not long after, noting that the organisation's COVID-19 response was harshly criticised by President Donald Trump.
A State Department spokesperson and another official said the United States told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that the WHO's biggest contributor will leave effective July 6, 2021.
